Donna J. Stewart

Donna June Stewart, age 56, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 10:40 pm Sunday, April 24, 2022, at her home.
The family will host a memorial service at a late date.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Donna was born on May 19, 1965, in Rolla, Missouri the daughter of Carolyn Forrest and Wayne Beck.
Survivors include daughter, Samantha Shanks (Travis Blackwell) of New London, MO; sons, Sylvester Stewart (Jessica), of Elsberry, MO and Larry Stewart of Farmington, MO; significant other, Andy Davis of Hannibal, MO; brother, Adrian Thrasher (Susan) of Cedar Hill, MO and her grandchildren Kayla, Samantha, Alexis, Carol Ann and Brycen; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Donna worked as a CNA and was a homemaker. Donna was an avid doll collector. She enjoyed watching crime shows, with Law & Order being her favorite. She liked nature and spending time outdoors fishing and camping. Her family and spending time with her grandchildren were her most cherished times.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Donna's memorial page at www.smithfuneralomeandchapel.com
