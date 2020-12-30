Donna J. Ross

Donna Jean Ross, 74, of Galesburg, went home to her Lord and Savior at 5:01 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020.
She was born in Hannibal, MO in the family home on September 5, 1946 to Claude Lee Earnest and Esther Pearl (Riechard) Garrett. Donna graduated from Hannibal High School class of 1964 and married the love of her life, Richard Pressley Ross, on November 5, 1964.
Donna is survived by her husband Richard; one daughter, Lori (Jim) Bultemeier of Avon; her grandchildren, Skye Desaree’ Bultemeier of Avon, D.J. and Valerie Schneph whom she and Richard are raising. She is also survived by sisters, Claudene (Marvin) Calhoon and Earnestene (Larry) Janes both of Hannibal, Eva (Charles) Smoot of Columbia, MO; a brother, Larry Garrett of Littleton, CO; special sisters, Cindy Mason and Bev Tatham both of Macomb; and wonderful friends, Jerry and Marlana Albright.
Along with her parents, Donna was preceded in death by one daughter, Lesli Ross; brothers, Ed and Tom Garrett; sister and brother-in-law, Juanita (Dane) Haden; sisters-in-law, Kathy Garrett and Earma Garret; and her step-father, Dean Hibbard.
Donna worked at the former Holiday Inn, Action Income Tax, and Fashion Productions of Peoria as a model. Donna was a devout member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, the Altar and Rosary Society, choir member, Bereavement Committee, as well as a former teacher of CCD and assistant youth group leader for 17 years. Donna also helped at Heartland Literacy for many years.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, Galesburg. Rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, with the funeral mass immediately following. Father Lee Brokaw will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing, face masks, and limited occupancy will be enforced. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Galesburg.
Donna was in awe of flowers, one of God’s most beautiful creations, requested no flowers and that memorials go to help feed or clothe a child in need or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She will not be here to enjoy them.
