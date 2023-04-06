Donna J. Meyer, 71, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 5:15 AM, Thursday, April 6, 2023, at her home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, April 10, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Fr. Alex Gabriel will officiate. Burial will be at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Donna's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Monday at the funeral home.
Donna was born July 2, 1951, in Tiffin, OH to Steve Evanoff Jr. and Zada Goodin Evanoff Repp.
She was married to Nicholas Meyer on May 6, 1975, in Palmyra, MO. He preceded her in death on June 26, 2013.
Survivors include her three children, Nicholas H. Meyer (Bonnie) of Hannibal, MO, James Thomas Meyer (Melissa) of Hannibal, MO, and Louis Wayne Meyer (Susan) of Fort Myers, FL; her three brothers, Bobby Evanoff of Palmyra, MO, Ralph Evanoff of Tiffin, OH, and Scott Evanoff of Tiffin, OH; and her three sisters, Patricia Helms of Tiffin, OH, Karin Mata of Tiffin, OH, and Paula Granata of Tiffin, OH. Also surviving are her grandchildren, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In additional to her husband, Donna was preceded in death by her parents; and one great grandson, Connor Donlevy.
Donna retired after 38 years from Beth Haven where she was a nurse's aide and later as the activities director. Donna was a very devoted caretaker and took pride in taking care of her patients.
Away from work, Donna was committed to being the best mother and wife. She was very family oriented and looked forward to family get togethers, cookouts, and holidays. Donna enjoyed writing poems, shopping at flea markets, gardening, and working in her flower beds. Traveling brought Donna joy, vacations to Germany, Berlin, Louisiana, Branson, and Black Hills were a few of her favorites. Most of all, Donna was very caring, loving, simple, and very strong in her Catholic faith. She loved and cherished her time spent with her family and will be greatly missed.
Donna was Catholic by faith and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Mata, Bradley Mata, Mason Rathburn, Robert Evanoff, James Christopher Meyer, Justin Thomas Meyer, and Timothy Ethan Meyer.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nicholas Shelby Meyer and Steven Edward Meyer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Cemetery .
