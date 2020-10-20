Donna Jean Bartlow, 70, of Hannibal, passed away at 8:12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Mo.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo. Mr. Mike Alberts will officiate.
Friends and family are invited to Donna’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the funeral home. Arrangements for cremation will follow funeral services.
Donna was born Sept. 7, 1950, in Audrain County, Missouri to Elmer Thomas Lybarger and Claudine Lovelace Lybarger.
Survivors include four children, Robert Kuntz of Hannibal, Mo., Anita Kuntz of Quincy, Ill., Scott Kuntz of Hannibal, Mo., and Jack Bartlow of Hannibal, Mo. She is also survived by six brothers and sisters; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; her son, Jay Bartlow; one brother, Jimmy Lybarger; and one sister, Paula Sites.
Donna previously worked at Buckhorn for over 20 years and later at General Mills, where she worked for over 17 years. Donna also previously worked at Home Decorators, Swiss Colony and Hercules.
A lover of the outdoors, Donna enjoyed hiking and kayaking whenever she could. Gardening and raising vegetables or caring for her flowers were also activities outdoors that Donna took pleasure in. A wonderful cook, Donna loved to get her family together for meals, especially around the Holidays. Donna’s homemade pumpkin cream cheese muffins and pumpkin rolls were always family treats! An avid reader and traveler, Donna enjoyed reading a variety of books and traveled often with friends. Most of all Donna simply cherished her family and loved the times they shared together.
Donna was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.