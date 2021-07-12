Donna C Kuhn 79 passed away July 3, 2021 after repeated bouts with cancer.
She was born in Hannibal MO and ended life in Bradenton FL. Other places resided include Elkhart IN, Tachikawa, Japan and Ocala FL.
Preceded in death by her father George A Stringer, husband James J Kuhn and grandson Nicholas Hull. Survived by her mother Doris Stringer, sister Berni Johnson, brother Glenn Stringer, daughter Teresa (Brett) Allred and daughter, son John Froelich and son, children by marriage Theresa (Pat) Thomas, Denise (Richie) Fogle, 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and a large extended family.
Cremation at Toale Brothers in Bradenton. No public services are planned. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital.