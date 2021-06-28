Donald Ray “Tuff” McClain, 60, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at his home. Private Graveside Services will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends and Family are invited to Donald’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM, Friday, July 2, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation. Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
Hannibal, MO