Donald R. Scott

Donald Ray "D.R." Scott, 66, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 6:30 PM, Monday, May 16, 2022, at his home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Graveside Services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Barkley Cemetery in New London, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Donald's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Donald was born July 10, 1955, in Mexico, Missouri, to Elmer L. Scott and Barbara R. Jones Scott Whelan.
Survivors include his mother, Barbara Whelan of Hannibal, Missouri; two children, Adam Scott (Kaila) of Hannibal, Missouri, and Kaylee Waters (Alan) of Hannibal, Missouri; his brother, Ronald Lee Scott (Debbra) of Hannibal, Missouri; his sister, Brenda Poet of Colorado; seven grandchildren, Aden Scott, Gabriel Scott, Barrett Scott, Charlie Scott, Dalton Waters, Trenton Waters, and Payton Waters; and three nieces, Barbara, Angela, and Crystal Scott. He is also survived by special friend, Shirley O'Keefe.
Donald was preceded in death by his father; stepfather, Bill Whelan; son, James Andrew Scott; and brother-in-law, Raleigh Poet.
Professionally, Donald worked as a service manager at Tom Boland Ford and later in the service department at Gem City Ford.
Donald enjoyed being able to travel, trips to Jamaica and Mexico were two of his most memorable vacations. An avid St. Louis sports fan, Donald could be found cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Blues. Donald found joy in being outdoors, he favored mushroom hunting, arrowhead hunting, boating on the river, and golfing with his kids. In his younger years, Donald was a very talented artist and loved to draw in his sketch book. He also enjoyed barbecuing, playing cards and watching sci-fi movies, especially Star Trek. Most of all, Donald cherished his time spent with his family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Adam Scott, Dalton Waters, Gabriel Scott, Trenton Waters, Barbara Scott, Angela Scott, and Crystal Scott.
Memorial contributions may be made in the honor of Donald's grandson, Barrett Scott. Please make checks payable to Adam Scott.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
