Donald Ray Nelson, 75, of Hannibal, died February 24, 2023, at University Hospital Columbia in Columbia, Mo. Service with full military honors by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at 10 a.m., March 11, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m., March 11, at the funeral home.
Hannibal
