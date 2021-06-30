Donald Ray "Tuff" McClain, 60, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 8:00 pm Sunday, June 27, 2021 at his home.
Private Graveside Services will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Reverend Tim Goodman will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Donald's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM, Friday, July 2, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Donald was born March 28, 1961, in Hunnewell, Missouri, to Herman Harold McClain Sr. and Lena Claudine Williams McClain. He was married to Karen McClain on March 3, 1984 in Hannibal, Missouri. She survives.
Other survivors include 3 children, Heath McClain (Holly) of New London, Missouri, Cody McClain of New London, Missouri, Dallas McClain of Hannibal, Missouri, 1 brother, Herman "Buster" McClain Jr. (Becky) of Perry, Missouri, 4 sisters, Connie Murray (Harlan) of Perry, Missouri, Etta Day of Hannibal, Missouri, Mary Tallman of Hannibal, Missouri, Priscilla Ridings (Calvin) of Hannibal, Missouri, 2 grandchildren, Josephine McClain, Blake Whitaker, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Jackie Powers.
Donald was a laborer and farmer, by trade, and loved working his 50 acre farm and tending to his animals. His love of animals, especially horses, was well-known. He enjoyed going to sales, auctions and flea markets, as well as watching old westerns, American Pickers and the reality show, Alaska's Last Frontier. Donald was a man who could build anything. He and his family built most of the buildings standing on their 50 acre farm today. Donald enjoyed life's simple pleasures, working on the farm, a good classic rock song and time with family.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Maple, Ryan Lee, Aron Lee, Scott McClain, Steve McClain and Brendan Yelton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.