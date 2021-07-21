Donald M. Thompson

Donald Michael Thompson, 79, of Waukegan, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the Vista Medical Center, in Waukegan, Illinois.
Graveside Services will be Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Mt. Zion Cemetery, in Hannibal, Missouri.
Michael was born November 28, 1941, in Delassus, Missouri to Clarence Joseph Thompson and Verna White Thompson.
He was married to Susan Louise Sorrell Thompson on May 8, 1976, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She survives.
Other survivors include 1 brother, Robert Thompson of Farmington, Missouri, and special cousins, Donna Engel (Gayle) of Shawnee, Kansas; Nancy Zoellner (Thomas) of Crystal City, Missouri; and Don Pratt of Farmington, Missouri. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Thompson; sisters, Opal Upchurch and Sandra Thompson; and 1 infant brother.
Michael served his country proudly in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Michael was a graduate of the University of Missouri Columbia, receiving both his Bachelors and Masters degrees.
In his professional career, Michael was an English teacher in the Wentzville, Missouri and Fredericktown, Missouri Public Schools, later becoming a librarian at libraries in Libertyville, Illinois; Gurnee, Illinois; and Chicago, Illinois.
An avid reader, Michael always enjoyed mysteries, especially those authored by Randy Wayne White. Special trips to Sanibel Island, Florida and to Honolulu, Hawaii with his wife, Susan were memorable adventures. In his retirement, Michael enjoyed cooking and grilling and often treated his wife to his delightful creations. He also liked attending Highland games in both the Illinois and Wisconsin areas.
Most of all, Michael loved and cared for those around him. He was a generous soul and his caring spirit who will be missed by all who knew him.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Anti-Cruelty Society.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.