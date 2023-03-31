Donald L. Webster

Donald Lee "Donnie" Webster, 75, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 8:22 AM, Friday, March 31, 2023, at his home in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Donnie 's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Donnie was born July 19, 1947, in Hannibal, MO to Harold Eugene Webster and Mary Ann Billings Webster.
He was married to Sue Hufstedler on May 15, 1965, in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include his two daughters, Rebecca Romano, and Lea Irick (Glen); one brother, LeRoy Webster; three grandchildren, Abby Nemes (Kevin Kerley), Savanna Duque (Danny), and Hayley Bross; and four great grandchildren, Kamille Kerley, Kora Kerley, Wyatt Meyers, and Ezekiel Duque.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, and grandparents.
Professionally, Donnie worked for IGA grocers for over 20 years has the head meat cutter. He later went to work at Cyanamid for over 30 years as a computer operator from which he retired.
Donnie was an avid golfer, he loved spending his time at the American Legion Golf Course. Over the years, Donnie enjoyed collecting knives and guns. Making cherry chip cake, watching John Wayne westerns, and listening to Blues music were a few of Donnie's favorites. Most of all, he loved his family and cherished his time spent with them.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.