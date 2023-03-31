Donald L. Webster

Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then windy after midnight with skies turning partly cloudy. A few storms may be severe. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then windy after midnight with skies turning partly cloudy. A few storms may be severe. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%.