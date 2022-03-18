Donald L. "Don" Sutton, 91, of Palmyra, Mo., died March 16, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal. Services will be at 2 p.m., March 22, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Home in Palmyra. Burial with full military rites by American Legion Post #174 Boots-Dickson will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation will be March 22, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Palmyra, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.