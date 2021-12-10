Donald L Crane Sr, 88, peacefully passed December 8, 2021, at Blessing Hospital, Quincy, Illinois.
Don was born in Hannibal to the late Alma Mae (Symmonds) Crane and the late Gerald (Shorty) Crane on September 28, 1933.
He was married to the love of his life, Donna Jean (Henderson) on September 20, 1953, at the Prince Ave. Baptist Church in Hannibal. She survives. They had four children, Don Jr (predeceased) of Hannibal, Greg of Louisiana, Philip of Hannibal and Lisa of Mississippi. Eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Don was a graduate of Hannibal High School. He was called to active duty with the U S Navy soon after marriage in 1953. He served two years then returned to Hannibal to work for the Quality Dairy, then to Prudential as an agent. In 1964 Don re-entered the Navy. He went on to serve as Chief of Naval Operations at the Pentagon, Washington, D C., served at many military bases and retired in 1979 as Master Chief. In 1986 Don and his wife became free agents for the State License office in Hannibal and operated it until January 1992, when they retired.
At Don’s request there will be no funeral or memorial service due to Covid.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Donald's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
