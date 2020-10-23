Hannibal Donald Gaugh Oct 23, 2020 Oct 23, 2020 Updated 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donald Gaugh, 72, of Hannibal, died Oct. 22, 2020 at his home. Services will be 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at James O’Donnell Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Tattoo fundraiser to benefit Northeast Missouri Humane Society's new shelter project COVID-19 cases soar in region Carrie L. Watkins John Patterson Phillip D. Elder Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView