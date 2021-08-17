Donald G. Kesner

Donald "Don" G. Kesner, 86, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 1:40 PM, Monday, August 16, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital, in Hannibal, Missouri, surrounded by his family.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home, in Hannibal, Missouri. Fr. Mike Quinn will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Don's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the funeral home.
The family requests that if you plan on attending the funeral or visitation, please wear a mask and practice physical distancing in accordance with CDC COVID-19 Guidelines.
Donald was born February 24, 1935, in Clarence, Missouri, to Glen Kesner and Georgia Sanders Kesner. He was married to Joyce J. Pollard Kesner on July 3, 1955, at Emden Christian Church in Emden, Missouri. She survives.
Other survivors include his 2 children, Kimberly Caddell (Steve) of Hannibal, Missouri and Penny Chaney (Mark) of Hannibal, Missouri, 1sister, Shirley Turrell of the Phillipines, 1 sister-in-law, Hazel Kesner, 2 grandchildren, Mark Chaney (Jessica) and Nathan Chaney, 4 great grandchildren, Jacob, Archer, Addison and Sawyer, 2 nieces, Diana Shipp (Jim) and Dana Kesner (Perry) and 1 nephew, Ricky Turrell.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, 1 infant son, Donald Glen Kesner II and twin brother, Ronald Kesner.
Don had a very active professional life, beginning with Northeast Power, later purchasing the Lori Lynn Motel in Hannibal, Missouri. He then went on to become the Marion County Assessor, Marion County Collector, finally retiring from Standard Printing. During his retirement, Don drove a school bus for Hannibal Public Schools and the Mississippi Valley State School. Don was a Clarence High School graduate and served his country briefly in the US Army, stateside, at Ft. Leonard Wood. He was a member of the American Legion Post 55, past Lions Club member, Moose Lodge member, as well as a past board member of the Board of Public Works. Don and Joyce loved to play Santa and Mrs. Clause during the holidays all over Hannibal, including the Jaycees Christmas parade. Don was a devoted Democrat and enjoyed being involved in local politics. He was an avid card player and loved to go to the casino to play Black Jack with his identical twin brother, Ronald. The boys also enjoyed deer hunting together. In his leisure time, Don would go camping in his motor home, take trips to Florida to visit his parents and managed to see the very first operation of the Monorail at Walt Disney World. Don also made it all the way to Canada once. He would imbibe in a martini cocktail most days, before dinner, watch the news, Bonanza or Mountain Men and steal some snuggles from his daughter's dog, Mattie, whom he adored. Don's love for his family was larger than life. He will be missed far and wide by so many.
Don was a Catholic by faith and a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, Missouri.
Honorary pallbearers will be O.C. Latta, Mike Dunbar, Steve Viorel, Bill Bown and Tim Dunbar.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society or Cuddle Cat Rescue.
