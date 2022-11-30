Donald E. Huffman, 76, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 12:42 pm Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Luther Manor. Cremation arrangements are being handled by the Grand View Funeral Home.
A memorial service celebrating Donald’s life will be held Monday December 5th at 3:00 pm at the Grand View Funeral Home. The family will have a private burial at a later date.
Donald was born November 23, 1946, in Hannibal, MO, the son of Donald G Huffman and Faye (Sorrell) Huffman. He married Teresa Maple on August 8, 1992, and she survives.
Survivors include his two daughters; Amber (Jeremy) Clubb and Heather (Brian) Yurgec of New Athens, IL; one stepdaughter, Tracy Wohler of Panama City, FL; seven grandchildren; Corey Barnett, Breanna (Doug) Club, Alexis (Staton) O’Dell, Zachary Hoffarth, Lidiah Hoffarth, Kassitie (Jordan) Murphy, and Leslie (Shelby) West. Five great grandchildren; Troy O’Dell, Vivienne O’Dell, Juniper O’Dell, Myles Murphy, and Asher Murphy. Mother-in-law Marguerite Darley, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Gray Huffman, one son Jeffrey Huffman, one stepson Les Huston, and one son-in-law, Scott Wohler, and his father-in-law Leo Darley Sr.
Don love attending Hannibal Pirates football games and watching football on TV. He loved to play cards, no matter what the game was. And spending time outdoors hunting and fishing, especially trout fishing at Bennett Springs or Branson, MO. He loved to travel.
He truly loved spending time with his family and had a great love for entertaining all of his grandchildren.
Don was a member of the Mt. Zion Christian Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Christian Church in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
