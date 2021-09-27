Donald Dean Hansel, 81, of Palmyra, died September 24, 2021, at his home. Services will be 9 a.m., Oct. 1, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Inurnment with military rites in Jacksonville Cemetery.
Palmyra, Mo.
