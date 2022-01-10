Donald C. McClary, Sr.

Donald Clyde McClary Sr., age 88, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 5:30 am Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Monday, January 10, 2022, at Grand View Funeral Home. Pastor Bill Haffner will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
A visitation celebrating Donald's life will be held at 10:00 am. The Masonic Rights will start at 11:45 am, Monday January 10, 2022, at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Donald was born on April 29, 1933, in Palmyra, Missouri the son of Clyde McClary and Ileen Pannell, McClary.
He was united in marriage to Sharlot McClary on April 26, 1957, at the Hannibal First Christian Church. Sharlot survives him in death.
Survivors included Wife, Sharlot McClary of Hannibal. Two Sons, Donald McClary of Aurora, MO, Chris McClary of Hannibal, MO; Daughter, Malissa Ann McClary of Hannibal, MO; Brother, James Richard Hubb; Three Granddaughters, Megan Reed (Eric) of Mobile, AL, Chelsea Stolberg of Hannibal, MO, Taryn Dungan of CA; Two Grandsons, Samuel McClary of Mobile, AL, Trevor Dungan of CA; and four Great Grandchildren; Austin, Cillian, Mac, and Hallie.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Ileen.
A Veteran of the Marines Donald served as an MP in California during the Korean War.
Professionally Donald worked for Burlington Northern Railroad for 35 years.
Donald was a member of the Mason's and the Shriners
Donald was a member of Clover Road Christian Church and attended the River View Church of the Nazarene in later years.
Donald loved to work in his shop. He would spend hours working on many projects, fixing things, building and maintaining all kinds of machines, small engines, cars, and tractors. He also loved being outdoors. Camping and fishing, cutting wood, and gardening were among his favorite pastimes. In fact, he is famous for his garden. His gardens were legendary and would produce enough to feed an army each year. Donald loved Happy Hour at Bricks! He was a very social man who enjoyed being around people. He was a true friend to all.
Pallbearers: Gary Riney, Fred Harvey, Jay Brothers, Jeff Patrick, Mike Patrick, Tim Hirner
Honorary Pallbearers: Mike Bremmer, Ed Bremmer, Warren Bremmer
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital in St. Louis, in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Donald memorial page at www.Grandviewfuneral.com
