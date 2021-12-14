Donald B Shepard, 69, of Monroe City, Mo., died December 13, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Life Celebration Home in Monroe City, Mo. Visitation will be Dec. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at James O’Donnell Life Celebration in Monroe City, Mo.
Monroe City, Mo.
