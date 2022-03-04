Donald A. Keller

Donald A. “Donnie” Keller, 82, of Maywood, passed away at 9:02 am Friday, March 4, 2022, at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Donnie’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am Wednesday March 9, 2022, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday March 9, 2022, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel. Rev. Roger Stevens will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.
Donnie was born March 21, 1939, in Taylor, Missouri to James W. and Mary Francis Elizabeth Foreman Keller.
Survivors include his many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Donnie was preceded in death by his Parents, 2 brothers Howard Keller and James F. Keller, 1 sister Dorothy O’Bryan, and 1 nephew Rodney O’Bryan, great nephews Shane Tyler Huckaby, and Jason O’Bryan.
Donnie was a farm boy through and through, working the family farm his entire life. He took pride in taking care of every aspect of the farm. Besides spending time on the farm Donnie was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed softball, baseball, and the KC Chiefs. He loved coaching softball and did so for many years with the local girls’ team. He faithfully listened to the ST. Louis Cardinals at every opportunity. He was an enthusiastic bird and raccoon hunter and was always thrilled to hunt with his family and friends. Donnie loved to play pitch, pinochle, and cribbage with all the local guys at the card room in Palmyra. Donnie could often be found fishing and mushroom hunting at his special spots. He loved to be “in the know” and was always interested in what was going on in the community. He spent many years taking care of his father, James W. Keller and the two of them were inseparable. Donnie will be missed by his family and the many people who loved him.
Pallbearers will be Larry O’Bryan, Kent O’Bryan, Kevin O’Bryan, Jeff O’Bryan, Travis Keller, Chad Keller, Mike Keller, Brad Keller, Todd Keller, and Scott Keller.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dwane “Dink” De Grant, Jim Prather, Bob Tiemann, Gordon Smyser, Albert Corey, Splinter Hoehne, and Dick Brackett.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.
