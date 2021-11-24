Dolores Tramel

Dolores Ann (Lindhorst) Tramel, 86, of Jefferson City, Missouri, formerly of Kahoka, Missouri, passed away at home surrounded by her family on November 19, 2021.
Dolores was born on February 17, 1935, in Hannibal, Missouri, to Harry and Alma (Elliott) Lindhorst. She graduated from Holy Rosary High School in 1953. Dolores found a love for dance at an early age while taking dance lessons in Hannibal, Missouri. She began teaching dance while still in high school, giving lessons to young people in Monroe City, Shelbina, and later, in Kirksville, Missouri. Her youngest sister, Regina, became her star pupil and went on to teach dance at Truman State University for many years.
On September 29, 1956, she was united in marriage to Paul Wayne Tramel at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Monroe City, Missouri. He preceded her in death in April, 2021. They raised three children: Polly Wheeler, Hannibal, Missouri; Paul David (Paulina) Tramel, Jefferson City, Missouri; and Angela (Mark) Logsdon, Ashland Missouri. Also surviving are grandchildren: Nathan (Nicci) Tramel, Kansas City, Missouri; Garrett Tramel, Columbia, Missouri; Jared (Tamara) Logsdon, Ashland, Missouri; and Corey Logsdon, Columbia, Missouri. She was also blessed with three great granddaughters: Abigail, Cassandra, and Elizabeth Tramel of Kansas City, Missouri. Also surviving are two sisters, Mary Lou Hays of Quincy, IL, and Regina Lindhorst of Kirksville, MO, as well as one brother, Paul Lindhorst, of Hannibal, MO, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dolores was a devout Catholic and a long-time member of St. Martha’s and St. Michael’s Catholic Churches while she resided in Clark County, Missouri. She was an active member of the Altar Sodality. She also served as a 4-H project leader.
Prior to becoming a stay-at-home mom, Dolores was employed as a teller at Boatman’s Bank in St. Louis, Missouri, and served as her husband’s “unofficial secretary” during his years as a State Probation/Parole Officer. Years later, Dolores was employed as a high school custodian at Clark County High School where, for many years she also served as the advisor of the Drill and Dance Team.
Long before there were school social workers, she unofficially served in that capacity, sharing her beautiful smile, life affirming hugs, and words of encouragement with the young people she encountered. After her retirement, her happiest days were spent on the river fishing with her beloved husband of sixty-four years and their special friends, Glenn and Mary VanPelt. As the most loyal fan and biggest cheerleader of the Clark County Marching Band, she attended half- time shows, parades, and field show competitions, following them all the way to New York City to watch them march in the 2003 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
Following health concerns in 2020, Dolores and Paul moved to Jefferson City, Missouri, where they resided with and were cared for by their family. She courageously recovered from a stroke, battled small cell carcinoma, and other health concerns. She weathered the loss of her husband to Alzheimer’s. With her oxygen tank in tow, she danced with her younger brother, Paul, the bride and the bridal party at her grandson, Jared’s wedding. Dolores never met a stranger. Her indomitable spirit, loving heart, tenacity, and sass won over the hearts of all who met her. She was a great woman of faith and loved her family fiercely.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, her brothers Francis Lindhorst and Harry Lindhorst, sisters-in-law Lynn Lindhorst and Dena Lindhorst, and nephews Ben Lindhorst and Bob Hays. The family would like to express their gratitude to the citizens of Clark County, the Clark County Health Department, and the Clark County Ambulance District. The family would like to express appreciation to Compassus Hospice of Jefferson City, Missouri, whose compassion and care made it possible for Dolores to remain in her home with her family.
Friends and family will be received at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Kahoka, MO, on Saturday, November 27, from 9:00 to 11:00, with the family leading the praying of the Rosary at 9:00 and Visitation beginning at 9:30. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately at 11:00, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Kahoka, MO, with Fr. Rob Fields officiating. Inurnment will be held at 3:00 p.m. at St. Jude’s Cemetery in Monroe City, MO.
The family requests Memorials be made to the Clark County Music Boosters or Compassus Hospice of Jefferson City.
Arrangements are under the direction of HOUSER-MILLARD Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109 (573) 636-3838. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com.
