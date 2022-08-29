Dolores A Hogue, age 87, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 5:15 pm Friday, August 26, 2022, at Parkside Manor in Bowling Green, MO.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Grand View Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Dolores' life will be held 10:00 am until the time of the service Tuesday at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Dolores was born on August 4, 1935, in Ralls County, Missouri the daughter of Orville and Ina Pearl (McWhirt) Rosenstengel.
She was united in marriage to William C Hogue on May 16, 1954, in Hannibal, MO. William survives her in death.
Survivors included Husband, William C Hogue. Three Daughters, Tina Pickett (Tom) of New London, MO, Cynthia Ann Williams (Gary), of Vandalia, MO, Cheryl Lynn Vuch (Damon) of Monroe City, MO; Brother, Warren Dale Rosenstengel; Two Grandsons, William Coleman Williams, Tyler Pickett (Jennifer); Four Granddaughters, Mary Ann Blackford (Nick), Alicia Lake (Robby), Bonnie Arnold (Chad), and Becky Pickett; Eight Great-grandsons, Nathan Blackford, Connor Blackford, Isaac Blackford, Chase Lake, Hunter Lewellen, Kasen Lake, Emmett Arnold, Brent Arnold; and Three Great-granddaughters, Kendra Lake, Kennady McCurdy, Brooklyn Pickett; .
She was preceded in death by her parents Orville and Ina Pearl, and her brother, Neal Rosenstengel.
Dolores graduated from Vandalia High school.
Professionally Dolores was a farm wife. A hard worker she took care of her family sewing their clothes, canning vegetables, spending hours on the tractor, and working hogs and cattle. All of this while having been diagnosed in her early twenties with type 1 Diabetes. She was flashy, loved bling and everything shiny or extravagant, and most of all loved music. She sang, played many instruments, and her favorite music was Honky-tonk!
Dolores was a lifetime member of Farber Christian Church and attended the Solid Rock Baptist church of Rensselaer where she played the piano for many years.
Pallbearers will be: Tom Pickett, Gary Sellers, Damon Vuch, James Davis, Brad Craven, and Scott Wade.
Honorary Pallbearers: All her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Dolores memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
