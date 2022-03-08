Dixie M Forte, 89, of Hannibal, passed away at 5:05 PM Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Valley View Health and Rehabilitation in Moberly, MO.
A funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Tabernacle of Praise Church in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Kevin Williams will officiate. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Dixie’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Tabernacle of Praise Church in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Dixie was born July 22, 1932, in Palmyra, MO to Louis Dixon and Margaret Williams Dixon. She was married to Merrill Forte on February 14, 1989 in St. Louis, MO. He preceded her in death.
Other survivors include her children, Duane Buckener (Felicia) of Moberly, MO, Diane Smith (George) of Kalamazoo, MI, and Sandy Jones of Springfield, MO, five grandchildren, Carol Mayfield (JC), Eulalaya Chatman (Brandon), Casandra McBride, Oshionna McBride and Tyrell Moore of Houston, TX.
Dixie was preceded in death by her parents, one son, David Buckner, three brothers, Louis Dixon, Wallace Dixon, Joe Dixon, four sisters, Alice Watson, Nancy Ash, Edna Brown, Lousie Williams, and one granddaughter, Rolanda Jones.
Dixie’s faith in the Lord was evident in her family life and her involvement with her community. She believed that her family was truly a blessing sent from Heaven and instilled the importance of leading a faith filled life in her children. Dixie was a devoted student of the Word of God and was active in Bible study and prayer groups. Believing in the power of prayer, Dixie volunteered to be the chairman for the National Day of Prayer in Hannibal. She filled her life with inspiration, she often listened to the teachings of Bishop T.D. Jake and Joyce Meyer. Dixie’s heart was filled with love that her faith in God provided . She touched everyone’s life with the goodness that filled her heart and soul.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle of Praise Church.
