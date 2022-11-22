Dianna Reed, 63, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 4:42 AM, Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in Saint Louis, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Dianna's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
There will be no funeral services.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Dianna was born September 29, 1959, in Hannibal, MO to John Reed and Rosalee White Reed.
Survivors include her mother, Rosalee Graham; two children: Stacey Spitler-Griffith of Saint Louis, MO and James Cannon of O'Fallon, MO; two brothers, Vivian "Bubby" Graham and Johnny Reed; three sisters: Rachell Mayfield (Melvin) and Rebra Albright and Ruby Reed; grandchildren: Adrianna Cannon and Quovades Cannon; and her two beloved grand dogs Marley and Panda.
Dianna was preceded in death by her sister, Rosa Newton; her father, John Reed; and her stepfather, Larry Graham.
Professionally, Dianna was a Communication Technician for AT&T, from which she retired after 38 years.
Dianna was an avid reader and enjoyed reading mystery, crime, and thriller novels. Traveling to New Orleans or to Las Vegas to listen to the music, eat good food, and take in the culture was something Dianna loved doing whenever she got the chance. She also enjoyed going to the Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival with her sister, Rosa and her daughter, Stacey. Watching all genres of movies, cooking Mexican food, and simply spending time with her friends and family were moments Dianna cherished most.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
