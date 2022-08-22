Diana Sullivan

Diana (Hurt) Sullivan, 33, of Center, passed away at 5:29 PM, Thursday, August 18, 2022, at her home in Center, MO.
Diana (Hurt) Sullivan, 33, of Center, passed away at 5:29 PM, Thursday, August 18, 2022, at her home in Center, MO.
The family will host a Life Celebration for Diana on October 1, 2022, at M.W. Boudreaux Visitors Center at the Mark Twain Lake.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Diana was born January 6, 1989, in Quincy, IL to Dana Hurt and Patricia A. Coffman Gauch.
She was married to William "Billy" Sullivan on September 1, 2012, at the Center Baptist Church in Center, MO. He survives.
Other survivors include her father, Dana Hurt (Donna Jo); mother, Patricia A. Gauch (Tyrone); children, Jayden Nichols Hurt-Sullivan, and Adelyn Rose Sullivan; brothers, Shawn Inlow (Courtney), Dana Chad Hurt (Kayla), Joshua Purdy (Andrew), Tyler Gauch (Sara); sisters, Erica Coffman (Buddy), Nicole Bowler, and Justice Runkles; and grandparents, Mary Ann Hurt, Diana Harris (Bruce), Ken Foxall, Christy Bloodgood (Charles), and Beverly Hamilton. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Diana was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Edward Coffman, Mike Harris, George Hurt, and Bill Gauch; grandmother, Jean Foxall; uncles, David Hurt, and Dennis Coffman; and stepbrother, Travis Gauch.
Professionally, Diana was a homemaker and also worked in sales.
Diana found joy in the outdoors. Deer hunting with her dad, hiking at Mark Twain Lake, and going on float trips were a few of Diana's favorite past times. She loved taking selfies and pictures of her kids. The color purple, family BBQ's, and catching episodes of Law and Order and Gilmore Girls all gave Diana pleasure. She was also a huge Green Bay Packers fan. Most of all, Diana loved her time spent with her family, especially her children.
Memorial contributions may be made to Diana's children; please make checks payable to William Sullivan.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
