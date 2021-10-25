Dennis M. Graham

Dennis Marshal Graham, 74, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will be at the Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Dennis’ Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, October 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Dennis was born May 14, 1947, in Rockville, Missouri to Richard Irving Graham and Iva Powell Graham.
Dennis was married to Jean “Jeanie” Newlon Graham on April 3, 1966, in Hannibal, Missouri. She survives.
Other survivors include his children, Dennis Anthony “Tony” Graham (Gail) of Atlanta, Georgia and Chad Allen Graham (Rebecca) of Columbia, Missouri; brothers, Doug Turner (Tammie) of Hannibal, Missouri and Kerry Turner (Marcy) of Hannibal, Missouri; sisters, Gilda Powell of Hannibal, Missouri and Gina Garrett of Hannibal, Missouri; grandchildren, Courtney, Halley, Serenity, Maddy, Bella, Ava, Kiley, Allanna, Donna, Danielle, and Rylee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard Graham and Bill Graham; and stepfather, Jay Turner.
Dennis began his professional career as a journeyman pressman, later working in merchandising customer service. He also served on the Hannibal City Council in the early 1970s. Dennis married his high school sweetheart, Jeanie, and lovingly referred to her as “Queen Bee” or “Precious” Their cat was known as “Precious 2”. Dennis had a wonderful sense of humor, often teasing his loved ones. He enjoyed nature, hunting for small game such as rabbits, squirrels and raccoons, and going fishing for catfish. Dennis liked taking a few chances, enjoying gambling at Harrah’s, playing slots at Mark Twain Casino or buying lottery tickets and scratchers at Ayerco. Some of his favorite past times were spent at Fern’s or Cathy B’s, drinking coffee with his friends. When he wanted to take a load off at home, he would take in old episodes of Gunsmoke, the Rifleman, Golden Girls and any old Westerns featuring Clint Eastwood and John Wayne. There was nothing more special and dear to Dennis’ heart than his family. He cherished his time with them and will be missed by all who were lucky enough to share in his life.
Pallbearers will be Kerry Turner, Doug Turner, Josh Newlon, Tony Graham, Chad Graham, Billy Graham, Ava Turner and Gavin Turner.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
