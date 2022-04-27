"Bull" Dennis Burton, 72, of Louisiana, Missouri, passed away at 2:08 AM, Monday, April 25, 2022, at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. M. Faye Vaughn will officiate.
Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in New London, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Dennis's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
Dennis was born March 8, 1950, in New London, Missouri to Jacob E. Myers and Imogene Burton.
Dennis was married to Vickie Smith Burton on February 19, 1995, in New London, Missouri. She survives.
Other survivors include his seven children, Stella Bradley of Palmyra, Missouri, Russell Bradley of Hannibal, Missouri, Brenda Dorsey of Hannibal, Missouri, Kenneth Jones (Lisa) of Monroe City, Missouri, Kendra Jones (Robert Ostrander) of Louisiana, Missouri, Brittney Bradley of Hannibal, Missouri, and Heather Bradley of Quincy, Illinois; six brothers, Larry Burton (Gloria) of New London, Missouri, Donald Burton (Connie) of New London, Missouri, Regenald Burton (Linda) of New London, Missouri, William Allison (Julie) of New London, Missouri, Brian Burton (Carla) of New London, Missouri, and Michael Myers, of Rock Island, Illinois; 10 sisters, Tonda Burton (Eddie) of New London, Missouri, Vickie Clark (Keith) of New London, Missouri, Marsha Mayfield (Eddie) of Hannibal, Missouri, Jeannie Darden (Nate) of New London, Missouri, Gloria Williams of Rock Island, Illinois, Cherie Miles (Joe) of Rock Island, Illinois, Chystal Miles (Tim) of Rock Island, Illinois, Grace Parson of Moline, Illinois, Carol Robinson of Georgia, and Brenda Myers of Peoria, Illinois; 12 grandchildren; lifelong friends, John Rule, and Tom; and numerous great grandchildren.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Denise Turner.
Professionally, Dennis worked at the Display Center, Poage Auto Center, and as a farmhand.
Dennis loved the outdoors, he enjoyed fishing catfish, hunting deer and rabbit, camping, and working on the farm. He looked forward to his trip to Colorado and loved taking in the breathtaking views. Dennis was a jokester, constantly pranking his family and friends. He enjoyed playing the lottery, especially lottery tickets and loved watching game shows, his favorite being The Price is Right. Dennis will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Jones, Robert Ostrander, Larry Burton, Donald Burton, Brian Burton, and William Allison.
Dennis was Christian by faith and attended Second Christian Church of New London, Missouri.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.