Denis D. Balsar

Denis Dion Balsar, age 53, of Shelbina, MO, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home.
Denis was born on September 25, 1969, in Norfolk, VA, the son of Carl Elzie and Wanda Lee (Brocksmith) Balsar. He was united in marriage to Lisa Jo Blackford on December 4, 2019, at Shelbyville, MO. She survives.
He is also survived by his three children, Dustin Hercules of St. Charles, MO, Timothy and Josh Hercules of Columbia, MO, and Laci Hercules (Mitch Greenwell) of Columbia, MO; one grandson, Xander Hercules of St. Charles, MO; six siblings, Carolyn Waterkotte of Quincy, IL, Louise Goodwin of Engadine, Australia (NSW), Richard Lewis of Aurora, CO, Donna Lewis of FL, Lisa Lewis of TX, and Leanne Turrentine of OH; he was a bruncle to Melissa Vahlkamp of Quincy, IL; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Tom Waterkotte.
Denis was a member of the Hannibal POPS club. He was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Cardinals, and NASCAR racing. He enjoyed NASCAR racing with his friends on his gaming system. Denis was an avid animal lover. He took pride in helping others, whether that was while he was working as the “Beer Man” or assisting with benefits in the area.
A Visitation will be held 4 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home in Shelbina, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Neighbors Helping Neighbors or Helping Hand of Clarence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.