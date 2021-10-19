Deloris M. Bunte, 92, of Quincy, (formerly of Camp Point) died at 11:00 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Bickford Cottage in Quincy.
Born August 24, 1929, in Camp Point, Deloris was a daughter of Amos and Clara Henrick Nicolai. She married Glenn W. Bunte on August 11, 1963, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Coatsburg. He preceded her in death on October 12, 2018.
Mrs. Bunte was employed as a dental assistant for Dr. Wright in Camp Point for many years. She was a member of the Camp Point Lioness Club and a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Clayton.
Surviving is her son, Daryl Bunte (Cheryl), Hannibal, MO; a grandson, Adam Sparrow (Jeff), Pillager, MN.; a great-grandson, Tucker Bunte, Pillager, MN.; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Dorothy Nicolai; and three brothers, Dale, Wayne, and Raymond in infancy.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point by Rev. Kirk Cunningham. Burial will follow at Graymount Cemetery, in Coatsburg.
A visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at the Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamiltonfuneralhomes.net.
