Hannibal, MO Deloris D. Stacy Jun 15, 2021 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Deloris D. Stacy, 96, of Hannibal, died June 10, 2021, at her home. Smith Funeral Home and Chapel in Hannibal is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Hannibal Smith Arrangement Chapel Recommended for you Trending Now Woman: Missouri lawmaker told her to deny allegations Dustin W. Strachan Ryan Hall Royalty crowned at Miss New London Pageant HHS Pirate Pride Band performs National Anthem at Cardinals game Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView