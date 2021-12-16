Deloris Roberts Hirner Bauer, 92, of Jefferson City, Missouri, formerly of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 2:24 PM, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at The Timbers in Holts Summit, Missouri.
Graveside Services will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, December 20, 2021, at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri and are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Deloris was born November 24, 1929, in Rural Ralls County, Missouri to Eugene Roberts and Laura B. Howald Roberts.
Deloris was married first married to Richard Hirner in Perry, Missouri on February 22, 1952. He preceded her in death on September 3, 1954. She then married William W. Bauer on November 4, 1961, in Ralls County, Missouri. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2018.
Survivors include her daughter, Deirdre K. Hirner of Jefferson City, Missouri, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and their spouses and children.
Deloris was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Sterling Eugene Roberts; and sisters, Carolyn Roberts Tatman and Shirley Roberts Bomar.
Deloris was a proud homemaker and Catholic, by faith. She will be dearly missed by her family and all those lucky enough to share in her life.
Pallbearers will be Allen W. Tatman, Scott G. Tatman, Dave Hirner, Paula Hirner and Tommy Tatman.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Missouri Humane Society, Callaway Hills Shelter or Douglass Community Center.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
