Delores “Jean” Flowers, 71, of Hannibal, died January 24, 2022 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 10 AM to 11 AM at New Life Pentecostal Church in Hannibal, MO with funeral to follow. Burial at Grand View Burial Park.
Hannibal
