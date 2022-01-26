Delores Flowers

Delores “Jean” Flowers, 71, of Hannibal, passed away at 1:15 PM, Monday, January 24, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the New Life Pentecostal Church in Hannibal, MO. The Rev. Michael Niffen will officiate.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at New Life Pentecostal Church in Hannibal, MO.
James O’Donnell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Jean was born October 13, 1950, in Hannibal, MO to John Charles Flowers and Thresa Bertha Embree.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, one Brother, Coleburn “Boyd” Flowers of Independence, MO, and one Nephew, Deputy Gary Flowers of West Palm Beach, FL.
Survivors include one Sister-in-Law, Joette Flowers of Independence, MO, one Nephew, Kenneth Flowers of Trenton, MO, two Nieces, Tina Oak of Kansas City, MO and Tracy Spoor (John) of Independence, MO, three Aunts, Mary Wagoner of Hannibal, MO, Mae Miller (Bradley) of St. Louis, MO and Lillian Embree of Hannibal, MO, one Uncle, Loren Flowers of Union Towns, OH, several cousins and great nieces and nephews. Jean is also survived by her lifelong friend, Janice Niffen.
Jean graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1968. She then attended Gem City Business College in Quincy, IL, class of 1969. After completion of school, she started working for George D. Clayton & Sons (Trust GDC) and worked forty-three years in the accounting department until she retired. Jean had a zest for travel and took every opportunity to explore new places with her parents and friends in her younger years. She was a valued member of the New Life Pentecostal Church and served as a Sunday school teacher and a bus monitor on the Flying Tiger Bus for several years. Jean loved and valued children of all ages, her selfless and generous soul touched the lives of everyone she met. Jean cherished her four-legged children too, Sassy and Mattie, her two poodles that gave back all of the love she showed to them. Jean devoted her life to serving the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She had a life well lived.
Pallbearers will be Mark B. Oak II, Christopher B. Flowers, Kenneth B. Flowers, Aaron Wagoner, Connor Miles, Anthony Weldy, Roger Niffen and Jonathan Niffen.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Life Pentecostal Church Building Fund.
Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Wagoner, Timothy Wagoner and Doug Green.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
