Dedire K. Maple, 33, of New London, Missouri, passed away at 3:48 AM, Monday, August 16, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, August 20, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Cathy Haden will officiate.
Burial will be at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Dedire's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the funeral home.
Dedire was born April 18, 1988, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, to Bill Maple Jr. and Carla Barbee Maple.
Survivors include her father, Bill Maple Jr. of Monroe City, Missouri, her mother, Carla Maple (Mike Kohen) of New London, Missouri, 1 brother, Ben Maple (Brittany) and niece Maddilyn Maple, all of New London, Missouri, 3 step siblings, Dave Poelker (Pam), Joey Cox and Tim Cox, 6 uncles, Donald Barbee, David Barbee, Curt Maple (Tara), Dustin DeBary, Jimmy DeBary (Tanya) and Travis DeBary, 3 aunts, Shauna Bunn (Johnny), Rhonda Stevenson (Kevin) and Jamie DeBary, 1 grandmother, Arlene Maple. 2 grandfathers, Carl Barbee and Jim DeBary. Other survivors and special family include numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dedire was preceded in death by 1 grandmother, Sheila DeBary, 1 grandfather Bill Maple, 1 uncle, Frank Daniel Barbee and her beloved dog, Cricket.
Dedire was a homemaker and very active within the Special Olympics, Hannibal Hawks and Dream Catchers. She was a social butterfly, knowing no strangers. She loved to frequent Sonic Drive-In for a Cherry Limeade and pretzels and cheese, while out birthday shopping and bargain hunting. Dedire was a wonderful cake maker and loved to cook new recipes. She was an avid crafter, enjoying ceramics and painting. Her favorite shows were Trolls, iCarly, Tinkerbelle, Smurfs and anything on Disney Plus. Dedire's dream was to go to Disney World. She was always up for a trip to the St. Louis Zoo to see the giraffes, dinosaur exhibit and ride the train. She was lovingly known as "Bulldozer" by her basketball teammates. Dedire's sweet and loving spirit will forever be missed by her many family and friends.
Pallbearers will be David Barbee, Donald Barbee, Curt Maple, Kevin Stevenson, Johnny Bunn and Jimmy DeBary.
Honorary pallbearers will be Hannibal Hawks Teammates.
Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics-Hannibal Chapter or Dream Catchers.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.