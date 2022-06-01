Debra S. Welch Allen, 59, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 1:32 AM, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Memorial Services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Pastor Lindell Shumake will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Debra’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the funeral home.
Debra was born April 6, 1963, in Springfield, Illinois to Robert “Bob” Welch and Mary LeFever.
She was married to Darrell Allen on September 10, 2005, in Hannibal, Missouri. He survives.
Other survivors include her three children, Amanda Rosenkrans-Briscoe (Philip) of New London, Missouri, Amelia Godfrey (Grant) of Asheville, North Carolina, and Darrell Allen (Leighan) of New London, Missouri; two brothers, Jerry (Janet) Welch and Larry (Detsyl) Welch; two sisters, Sherry Moneer and Mary (Steve) Maytas. She is also survived by her 7 grandchildren, Emily Allen, Colton Allen, Derik Hubbard, Audrey Briscoe, Wyatt Briscoe, Blake Briscoe, and Kaitlyn Briscoe; and one expected grandchild, Vanessa.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother-in-law, Steven Moneer.
Professionally, Debra was Certified Public Accountant. She also worked as a substitute teacher.
Debra appreciated the little things in life. Reading and watching TV were two of her favorite things. She loved Stephen King novels and true crime shows. She could also be found watching Days of our Lives and Jeopardy. She liked spending time outdoors camping at Wyaconda and Bayview. Debra enjoyed volunteering her time serving as the Girl Scout Leader from 2005-2008 for Troop 10 in Hannibal. Most of all, Debra loved being around her family.
She was Lutheran by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the PAN Foundation.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
