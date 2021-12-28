Debra S. Lemon

Debra Shy Lemon, 66, of Hannibal, passed away at 6:21 am Monday, December 27, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
The family is being served by James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. There will be a small family service at a later date.
Debra was born January 28,1955, in Hannibal, MO to Albert and Gretta Messick Shy. She was married to Dr. William M Lemon on February 4, 1982, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on November 10, 2016.
Survivors include her children Janet Wiles (Tommy) of Alabaster, Alabama, Elizabeth Greathouse (Paul) of Auburn Alabama, and Dr. Will Lemon (Amber) of Alabaster, Alabama; grandchildren Zachary Wiles, Seth Wiles, Sean Wiles, Caroline Greathouse, and Catherine Greathouse; sisters Marilyn Berghager of Hannibal, Shirley Cummings (Bob) of Holiday, TN, Donna Hickman of Hannibal, Darlene Shy of New London, MO and numerous nieces and nephews.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Professionally, Debra started her career at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Hannibal, before moving to Alabama, where she continued her career as a Certified Nursing Assistant and Certified Monitor Tech for Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
In her personal time, she had many hobbies to keep her busy including crafting, sewing, reading, and attending sporting events. She loved to shop and was thrilled to travel to Nova Scotia and San Francisco with her family. Debra’s family was precious to her, and she relished those special moments spent with them, especially her grandchildren, grilling and hanging out by the pool.
Debra attended St. Michaels All Angels Episcopal Church in Alabama.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.