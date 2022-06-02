Debra L. Collins

Debra Lynn Collins, 65, of Hannibal, Missouri and formerly of Palmyra, Missouri, passed away at 2:15 PM, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 3:00 PM, Friday, June 3, 2022, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to a visitation that will be from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the funeral home.
Debra was born October 30, 1956, in Quincy, Illinois to Logan McGuire and Rose Herpin McGuire.
She was married to Larry Gene Whitaker Sr. He preceded her in death on November 25, 1985. She later married Mike Collins. He preceded her in death on January 13, 2008.
Survivors include her four children, Larry Gene Whitaker Jr. of Hannibal, Missouri, John Whitaker of Monroe City, Missouri, Cecil Collins (Chascilee) of Cheboygan, Michigan, Amy Ryan (Bruce) of Monroe City, Missouri; her brother, Charles Weise of Eureka, Illinois; 10 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents; and one daughter, Patsy Whitaker Johnson.
Professionally, Debra was a homemaker.
Debra loved working outside in her vegetable and flower garden, where she would plant cucumbers, tomatoes, and green peppers. She enjoyed watching supernatural movies, one of her favorites being Godzilla Vs. King Kong. She was a fan of country music. Debra animals, her Siberian Husky “Baby Girl” and her cat “Tawny” were very special to her. Most of all Debra loved and cherished her time spent with her family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O’Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
