Debra A. Smith

Debra Ann Smith, 68, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 8:51 PM, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at her home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Memorial Services will be at 6:00 PM, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Debra's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Debra was born October 6, 1953, in Newport, Kentucky, to Jim Young and Corrine Richardson Young.
Survivors include her 3 children, Bobbi Jo Daughtery (Mark) of New London, Missouri, Jamey Ray Caswell (Christina) of Hannibal, Missouri and Feleicia Rene Martin (Darin) of Frankford, Missouri; 2 brothers, Jim Young of Hannibal, Missouri and Larry Young of Hannibal, Missouri; 5 sisters, Sandy Anneken (Jim) of Tennessee, Esther Mudd (Al) of Hannibal, Missouri, Pam Robertson (Roger) of Hannibal, Missouri, Melissa Simpson (Jim) of Hannibal, Missouri and Mary Gottman (Melvin) of Palmyra, Missouri; 12 grandchildren, Eva Penrod, Phillip Daughtery, Isaac Daughtery, Abbigale Daughtery, Johanna Daughtery, Austin Reed, Brianna Reed, Tyler Caswell, Madison Reed, Montana Bunte, Tyler Martin and Lenny Martin; 8 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, great great nieces and great great nephews.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents; niece, Sandy Fugate; infant brother, Lester Young; 1 angel grandchild; and sister-in-law, Pauline Young.
Debra worked professionally as a Certified Nurse Aid throughout the area and was a faithful member of The Crossing Church. She was known well for her delicious cooking, with her macaroni and cheese, fried potatoes and butter bread being family favorites. When relaxing at home, Debra enjoyed watching cartoons and TV shows including, Scooby Doo, Tom & Jerry, Law & Order and Gunsmoke, which featured her favorite actor, Matt Dillon. Debra's great smile, laugh and ornery disposition ensured that she never knew a stranger. Family, especially her grandkids, were incredibly loved and Debra would make sure they knew it by grabbing their faces with both hands to give them a big kiss! Her loved ones will always remember hearing her say "I love you more, more and more!" and will miss her presence in their lives forever.
Memorial contributions may be made Community Loving Care Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
