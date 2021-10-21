Deborah S. Murphy

Deborah "Debbie" S. Murphy, 48, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 11:59 AM Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Dan Peters will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Deborah's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, October 25, 2021 at the funeral home.
Debbie was born December 7, 1972, in Hannibal, MO to Roger W. Goodwin and Margaret A. Booher Goodwin. She was married to Daniel L. Murphy on May 18, 1996 in Hannibal, MO. He survives.
Also surviving are her parents, Roger and Margaret Goodwin of rural Center, MO; two sons, Andrew M. Murphy and Ryan M. Murphy of the home; one brother, David W. Goodwin (Brandy) of O'Fallon, IL; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Debbie was preceded in death by her grandparents: John and Margaret Booher and Jessie and Claude Goodwin; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edwin W. and Mary E. Murphy; and her grandparents-in-law: John and Alma Murphy and John and Katie Logue.
Professionally, Debbie worked as a production worker at General Mills for 28 years.
Away from work, Debbie enjoyed tuning into the Hallmark Channel and watching Christmas movies. St. Louis Blues hockey, watching NASCAR, and St. Louis Cardinal baseball were a few of Debbie's favorites. Her favorite Cardinal was Yadier Molina. Debbie was an avid collector of angels. Above all else, Debbie enjoyed the time she could spend with her friends and family.
Debbie was a Christian by faith.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Murphy, Tanner Murphy, Dalton Banner, Tristan Goodwin, Chris Thomas, and Sean Smeltser.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kaelie Goodwin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
