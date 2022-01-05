Deborah Ann Perry of Trenton, MO passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City.
Deborah was born in Kirksville, MO on January 25, 1950, to Virgil Perry and Bernetta Irene (Cassady) Darnell. Deborah graduated from Kirksville High School where she never learned to spell. Over the years, this led to some mysterious items on shopping lists, hysterical text messages and plenty of Facebook posts that her children teased her about mercilessly.
She was married to Mike Starr and Wilbur Perry. Relax folks, she wasn’t married to them at the same time.
Deborah was preceded in death her parents, sister Sherry Bland; brothers Buddy Darnell and Victor Darnell; half-brother Harvey Darnell and half-sister Judy Burks.
Deborah is survived by her husband, Wilbur, of Trenton as well as her dogs Ella and Willow. Oh yeah, and her children, Tracy Forney of Fulton, Robert Starr (Sarah Cabanas) of Clark, Kathy Newlon of Columbia; stepchildren Steve Perry (Ruth) of Trenton, Janice (Bobby) Chenoweth (Farley), and Stanley (Cindy) Perry of Kansas City. Also surviving are her grandchildren, McKenna Forney, Ryan Starr, Justin Forney, Charley Starr and Morgan McNeal as well as several step grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Terry Darnell (Gerry) of Washington; two sisters-in-law, Sheryl Darnell of Brashear and Margaret Darnell of Arnold and numerous nieces and nephews.
Deborah was all about family, loved hosting family gatherings and being surrounded by her loved ones. She maintained a close relationship with her siblings all her life. Family reunions were sure to result in lots of good food, great fun, a little alcohol, and plenty of questionable activities to warn your children NOT to do.
During her life, Deborah lived in Kirksville, Chillicothe, Hannibal, New London and Trenton. She worked at various jobs and spent the last several years of her life as a homemaker being spoiled by her husband. However, she never slowed down. She enjoyed antiques as well as repurposing, refurbishing, and building furniture with her husband. Deborah was known for the beautiful quilts she produced and sold many of them locally.
She enjoyed decorating and redecorating her home. This allowed her natural creativity and artistic abilities to shine! Ultimately, her home was an extension of who she was, always warm and inviting. When you walked in the door, you just knew you were home, whether you were visiting for the first time or the hundredth.
Deborah could hug you in a way that let you know you were genuinely loved without words. She always had a ready smile and words of encouragement. She was a good listener, and you could tell her anything. She was always accepting, tolerant, and never judgmental. Once you talked to her, you always felt better, no matter how bad things might seem.
Deborah wished to be cremated. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 2pm until 5pm at Travis-Noe Funeral home in Kirk.
