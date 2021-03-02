Perry, Mo. Debbie Shephard Hall Mar 2, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Debbie Shepherd Hall, 62, of Perry, Mo., died March 1, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., March 5, 2021 at James O'Donnell Life Celebration in Monroe City, Mo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hannibal Regional Hospital Mo. Visitation Perry Monroe City Debbie Shepherd Hall Debbie Shephard Hall Recommended for you Trending Now Anthony W. Harvey Center man charged with assault Construction to begin next week for new bridge decks Basil A. Failor, Sr. Theresa A. Crane Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView