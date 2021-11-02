Debbie Pippenger Harris, 69, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 10:37 AM, Monday, November 1, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Memorial Services will be at 10:00 AM, November 11, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Burial will be at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, Missouri.
Debbie was born March 14, 1952, in Hannibal, Missouri to R. Gene Guy and Mary "Mickey" Hoefeler Guy Pippenger.
Survivors include her stepbrothers, O.C. Latta, John Latta and J.R. Latta; 1 grandchild, Jude; and many close friends.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, and son, Jason Harris.
Debbie was a member of the Hannibal High School graduating class of 1970. During Junior High, she was a Pirate Cheerleader and participated in the Becky Thatcher program, where she was a chosen Becky. Prior to her retirement, she was the owner and operator of T's & Trivia in historic downtown Hannibal, and previously managed the Frerick's Store in the Hannibal Shopping Center. Debbie was a Christian, by faith. She enjoyed caring for her numerous plants and she was a gifted artist. Most of all, Debbie cherished her times with close friends and family. She will be dearly missed by all of her loved ones.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses.
