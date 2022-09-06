Debbie D. Stine, 73, of Columbia, Mo., and formerly of Hannibal, passed away at 8:10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at The Bluff's Assisted Living in Columbia.
Graveside services and burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal. Pastor Joe Thrower will officiate.
There will be no visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.
Debbie was born July 15, 1949, in St. Louis, Mo., to Albert Dodds and Elizabeth Ritchie Dodds.
Survivors include two children, Chad Stine (Sara) of New London, Mo., and Matt Stine of Hannibal, Mo., 3 sisters, Pam Selbert (Guy), Carolyn Schaefer and Jill Dodds, six grandchildren, Taylor Lambert (Corey), Stephen Stine (Samie), Shelby Stine (Colton Brown), Sadie Stine, Jasmine Stine, Wintson Stine and a great grandson, Bryson Lambert.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Richard Stine and Kevin Stine; a sister, Sandy Lewis; and a great granddaughter, Kaye Stine.
Debbie was homemaker. She dedicated most of her family's early years caring for her sons, Rick and Kevin and their challenges with muscular dystrophy. Debbie always enjoyed times shared with family and she was an avid pet lover.
Debbie formerly attended Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, and was a Catholic by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association.
