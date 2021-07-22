Deanna J. David

Deanna “Dee” Janes David, 58, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 9:19 AM, Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at her home.
Graveside Services will be at 11:30 AM, Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Holy Family Cemetery in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Terry Dees will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Deanna’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Monday, July 26, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Deanna was born July 31, 1962, in Hannibal, Missouri to Robert and Myrna Aderton Janes.
Survivors include her 2 sons, Clinton David of Hannibal, Missouri and Weston David of Hannibal, Missouri, her parents of Hannibal, Missouri, 2 brothers, David Janes (Jan) of Hannibal, Missouri, and Dan Janes (Gina) of Hannibal, Missouri, 1 sister, Dana McAfee (Tom) of New London, Missouri, 1 grandchild, Rogan Lane David and several nieces and nephews.
Deanna was preceded in death by her grandparents and 1 brother, Dennis “Denny” Janes.
Deanna was active in her community and often working for the betterment of it. For many years Deanna worked as an industry recruiter for the Northeast Economic Development Council and then later joined the Hannibal Clinic where she worked to recruit talented healthcare professionals to our community. More recently Deanna worked at the Mark Twain Brewery, Clarity Healthcare and even with the United States Postal Service.
Deanna was a gifted short story writer, submitting her stories to the newspaper. Singing karaoke, antiquing and dabbling in mid-century modern interior design were some of her most favorite things. Deanna was an avid reader of Mark Twain’s writings and loved learning about Hannibal’s history. Attending concerts, going to auctions and watching HGTV for home renovation ideas were a few of the ways she enjoyed spending her time. Deanna was a devoted family woman, who most enjoyed her time with beloved family members.
Pallbearers will be Clinton David, Weston David, Lee Janes, Jacob Janes, Cory Sanders and Larry Powell II.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Janes, Dan Janes, Tom McAfee and Dallas Gibbons.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James Cary Cancer Center or the Donor’s Choice.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.