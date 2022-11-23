Dawson W. Tate

Dawson William Tate, 16, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 3:52 pm Monday, November 21, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
A Funeral Ceremony will be at 11:00 am Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Dawson's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Friday, November 25, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Dawson was born April 2, 2006, in Hannibal, MO to Mike Miller and Krista Tate.
Survivors include: mother, Krista Tate (Kevin Gollaher) and father, Mike Miller (Brandy) grandparents, Bill and Sheri Tate, grandparents, Jerry and Ellen Dennis; two brothers, Drew Tate (Abby) and Blake Golden, three sisters, Lydia Majors, Shelbilyn Miller (Jacob), Brooklyn Golden, 3 step siblings, Kevin Campbell (Alexis), Makayla Campbell (Darius), McKenzie Campbell, two uncles, Jared Tate (Brandi) and Basil Failor, one aunt Amanda Failor, 12 cousins, Jaetyn, Traetyn, Brixtyn, Braylee, Brylee, Brantly, Brodie, Kylee, Jayde, Whitney, Kloie, and Ian. Also surviving are many other special family and friends that loved Dawson very much.
Dawson was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard and Velma Sederwall, grandpa, Mark Miller, grandpa, Bill Lavern Tate Sr., grandma, Betty Miller, grandpa, Billy Gene Arnold, grandparents, Delmar and Bessie Whittaker and friend, Bobby Ledbetter.
Dawson worked in asphalt construction with his father.
Dawson loved to be with his family. He enjoyed fishing and four wheeling. Spending time at the family farm, playing video games with his brother or enjoying his mom’s tuna casserole were a few of Dawson’s favorites. Dawson was a beloved son, brother, grandson and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Dawson attended The Crossing in Hannibal, MO
Pallbearers will be Drew Tate, Jared Tate, Jaetyn Tate, Shelbilyn Miller, Cole Campbell, Landon Rickey, Lawson Rickey, Brodie Failor, and Braxtyn Lennox.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lydia Majors, Traetyn Tate, Brooklyn Golden, Brixtyn Tate, Brantley Failor.
Memorial contributions may be made St. Judes Children's Research Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.