David W. Powell, 56, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 10:45 AM Sunday, June 27, 2021 at his home. Funeral Services are pending at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Hannibal, MO
Updated: June 28, 2021 @ 8:28 pm