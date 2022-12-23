David W. Newland, 61, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 9:18 AM, Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 7:18 pm
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
David was born November 1, 1961, in Hannibal, MO to Raymond Paul Newland and Alice I Mitchell Newland.
He was married to Elizabeth Coles on March 20, 1993, in Bodicote, England. She survives.
Other survivors include his parents; two children, Josh Newland of Bullhead City, AZ, and Jacob Newland of Bullhead City, AZ; one sister Becky Chitwood (Mike) of Hannibal, MO; two uncles, Charles Newland (Donna), and Kenneth Newland (Mary); one nephew, Michael Paul Chitwood of Hannibal, MO; one niece, Hayley Marie Chitwood of Hannibal, MO; one great niece, Aurora Rose Chitwood of Hannibal, MO; special friends, Jim McMillan (Lisa), Bonnie Roberson, Jasmine Roberson, Brandon Lucas, Spring, Paula, Randy Francis, Tammy Clouster, Dave Hoskins, and Veronica; and various cousins.
David was preceded in death by aunt, Jeannie Tallman, uncle, Jimmy Tallman, and special friend, John Roberson.
David was a proud member of the United States Air Force and served his country during Desert Storm where he performed the maintenance on aircrafts.
Professionally, David worked in maintenance at Walmart.
Away from work, David enjoyed barbecuing and going to antique shops. An avid collector, David like collecting model cars, military airplanes, and ships. David enjoyed listening and collecting to 1960's and 70's music, along with KISS and AC/DC. David was a perfectionist, he took pride in keeping his yard kept nice, and especially his Dodge Dakota truck shined to perfection. Most of all, David cherished his family and his time spent with them.
Memorial contributions may be made to VFW of Hannibal.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
