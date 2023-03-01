David W. Dexheimer, 77, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 2:10 PM, Saturday, February 25, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Jacksonville, FL.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, March 6, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Jeff Anderson will officiate.
Private family burial with full military honors by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Friends and Family are invited to David's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church in Hannibal, MO.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
David was born October 14, 1945, in Hannibal, MO to David A. Dexheimer and Frances W. "Jeanie" Patrick Dexheimer.
He was married to Dorothy Griffen on October 15, 1966, at the First Methodist Church in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include his two children, Melissa Swaringim (Mike) of O'Fallon, MO, and Sara Briggs (Nathan) of Hannibal, MO; his brother, Bill Dexheimer (Barbara) of New London, MO; his sister, Andrea Shrum (Tom) of New London, MO; his sister-in-law, Meryle Dexheimer of Hannibal, MO; six grandchildren, Megan Brockmeier (Jeff), Matthew Swaringim (Maggie), Mitchell Swaringim (Kelsey), Molly Briggs, Jonathan Briggs, and Ethan Briggs; and nine great grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Dexheimer; sister, Lynne Bagchi; nephew, David M. Dexheimer; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Danny and LeVon Griffen.
David proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam era, leaving with a rank of Sgt. E-5.
Professionally, David retired from Douglass Community Services in 2016 after serving as Executive Director for 14 years. Prior to his work there he served for 18 years at Hannibal- LaGrange University. He also was a licensed Funeral Director and had served families in Macon, Elsberry, and Hannibal.
David most recently served as an Elder at Calvary Baptist Church and on many boards, including the Hannibal Camp of Gideon's International, WGCA Radio in Quincy, Marion County Endowment Fund Council, Riverside Cemetery Association, Hannibal Concert Association, United Way of the Mark Twain area, and the Community Advisory Panels for Continental Cement and BASF. He formerly served on the Salvation Army Advisory Board, Mark Twain Habitat for Humanity, Hannibal Free Clinic, the Marion County Heart Association, Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis, and as former Lieutenant Governor of Kiwanis MO-Ark District Division One. He was also a 25-year member of the Hannibal Rotary Club. David received the HLGU Distinguished Alumnus Award, the HLGU Outstanding Service to College and Community Award, and the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce Pacesetter Award.
An outdoorsman, David enjoyed spending a beautiful day at his river camp, boating, and fishing. David was a very talented musician, both vocal and instrumental. He played the guitar and led music in many revivals in Missouri and Iowa and played the bass guitar in the Calvary Praise Band. David loved his church and his community and was known for his service and the impact he made on both. Most of all, David cherished the time spent with his family, friends, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved him.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Swaringim, Mitchell Swaringim, Jonathan Briggs, Ethan Briggs, Jeff Brockmeier, and James Pryor.
Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Hammock, Brian Gosney, Ron Haye, and Don Colborn.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Hannibal LaGrange University, or Gideon International.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
