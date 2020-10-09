David Roger Johnson, 77, of Monroe City, MO. passed away at 7:38 am Friday, October 9, 2020 at Monroe City Manor Care Center in Monroe City, MO.
A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Life Celebration Home in Monroe City, MO.
David was born July 29, 1943, in Rural Hunnewell, MO to Willard and Mary Yager Johnson. He was married to Theresa Straub on August 15, 1965 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church . She survives.
Other survivors include his 2 children, Dane Johnson of Platte City, MO, Dee Ann Shrum (Robert) of Monroe City, MO, 4 grandchildren, Taylor Johnson, Victoria Montgomery, Elizabeth Montgomery, Izabelle Montgomery, 3 great grandchildren, Jordan, Ava, Aliyah, 2 brothers Howard Johnson of Hallsville, MO, Ricky Johnson (Mary) of Monroe City, Mo.
David was preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother Donnie Johnson.
David served his country proudly in the United States Air Force.
Professionally David was a Farmer and was a Die Caster at Intermet.
Away from work David loved boating, fishing, and skiing at Mark Twain Lake. He also enjoyed teaching electrical classes with 4-H , being a handyman and watching NASCAR especially Dale Earnhardt, Sr. Above all he loved spending time with his family.
David was Lutheran by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Monroe City Manor Care Center, Monroe City, MO.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellLifeCelebration.com.