David Michael Riegle, 75, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 7:19 PM, Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 3:50 pm
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
David was born June 16, 1948, in Flint, MI to Douglas W. Riegle and Evelyn Keely Riegle.
He was married to Mary Ann Rogers on June 6, 1979, in Ocala, FL. She survives.
Other survivors include his son, Richard W. Riegle and daughter-in-law, Amanda Riegle of Raytown, MO; and four grandchildren, Derrick Curtis, Jazlyn Conway, Akya Riegle, and Gi-Kwan Riegle.
David was preceded in death by his parents.
David was a member of the United States Army and served proudly during Vietnam. After being honorably discharged from the Army, David joined the United States Air Force from which he retired.
After retiring from the United States Air Force, David worked as an over the road truck driver.
Away from work, David enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, rebuilding model cars, and playing pool. David will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
